Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform

Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for its pull request-level filtering; the AI agents cut false positives down to signal that actually matters, which is why it works across 27 languages without needing language-specific tuning. The agentic architecture handles repository-wide analysis and learns continuously, meaning noise drops the longer you run it. Skip this if your codebase is a graveyard of legacy COBOL or you need post-deployment runtime protection; CodeThreat owns the pre-merge gate, not what happens after code hits production.