Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by CodeThreatAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for its pull request-level filtering; the AI agents cut false positives down to signal that actually matters, which is why it works across 27 languages without needing language-specific tuning. The agentic architecture handles repository-wide analysis and learns continuously, meaning noise drops the longer you run it. Skip this if your codebase is a graveyard of legacy COBOL or you need post-deployment runtime protection; CodeThreat owns the pre-merge gate, not what happens after code hits production.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection. built by CodeThreatAI. Core capabilities include AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform differentiates with AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is developed by CodeThreatAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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