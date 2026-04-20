Backline: AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation. built by Backline. Core capabilities include AI-based vulnerability interpretation and risk assessment across multiple scanners, Remediation prioritization based on risk and SLA requirements, Automated fix path design..

CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.