Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.