Rapid7 Threat Command

Security teams responsible for external threat exposure will find the most value in Rapid7 Threat Command because it actually monitors threat actor chatter and infrastructure changes before attacks land, not just after artifacts appear in your logs. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM simultaneously, mapping your digital footprint while correlating it against dark web intelligence and leaked credentials in real time. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Threat Command is built for continuous external reconnaissance and takedown workflows, not post-breach investigation.