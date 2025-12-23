Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.