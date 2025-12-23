Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.