Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Executive Threat Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyberint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axur Executive Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting C-suite and board members should start here; Axur Executive Threat Protection combines social media impersonation detection with FaceMatch facial recognition to catch deepfakes and account takeovers that generic phishing tools miss. The platform monitors darknet credential leaks, integrates with SIEM and SOAR, and handles GDPR/CCPA compliance out of the box, reducing the manual hunting burden on your team. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats inside your network rather than protecting executives' external digital footprint; Axur prioritizes external monitoring and takedown over incident response integration.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
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Common questions about comparing Axur Executive Threat Protection vs Check Point Infinity External Risk Management for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Executive Threat Protection differentiates with Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage.
Axur Executive Threat Protection is developed by Axur. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Executive Threat Protection and Check Point Infinity External Risk Management serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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