Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
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Common questions about comparing Axur Data Leak Detection vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Data Leak Detection differentiates with Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications. DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications.
Axur Data Leak Detection is developed by Axur. DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Data Leak Detection and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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