Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..

CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.