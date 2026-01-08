Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. CODA Intelligence Footprint is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CODA Intelligence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and rogue cloud assets will see immediate ROI from CODA Intelligence Footprint because it finds what you don't know exists, across on-premises and cloud environments without requiring agents everywhere. The agentless deployment option and dual blackbox/whitebox assessment modes mean you can start mapping your actual attack surface in weeks, not months of prerequisites. Skip this if your priority is compliance automation over discovery; CODA's strength is asset visibility and risk assessment rather than the continuous monitoring and remediation workflows that larger security operations lean on.
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Software Assets vs CODA Intelligence Footprint for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning. CODA Intelligence Footprint differentiates with Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility.
Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. CODA Intelligence Footprint is developed by CODA Intelligence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Software Assets and CODA Intelligence Footprint serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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