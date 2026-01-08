Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Software Assets vs Blackpoint CompassOne for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning. Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources.
Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Software Assets and Blackpoint CompassOne serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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