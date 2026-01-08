Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.