AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.