Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. Lansweeper Orchestration is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in manual asset-driven ticketing and compliance tasks should pick Lansweeper Orchestration because its no-code Flow Builder actually ships with asset intelligence already baked in, eliminating the connector-hell that kills most SOAR deployments. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and RS.MI incident mitigation with native automation triggers tied to vulnerability changes and device lifecycle events, letting you enforce compliance workflows without custom integrations. Skip this if your team needs incident response orchestration across disparate security tools first and asset inventory second; Lansweeper is built around what it knows best, which is devices and their vulnerabilities, not SecOps tool choreography.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs Lansweeper Orchestration for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz differentiates with Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context. Lansweeper Orchestration differentiates with No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. Lansweeper Orchestration is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and Lansweeper Orchestration serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox