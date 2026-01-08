Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.