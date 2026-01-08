Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Axonius Cyber Asset Management because it actually deduplicates and normalizes messy data from dozens of sources instead of just aggregating it. The platform maps asset relationships and configuration drift across your entire estate, which directly addresses the ID.AM gap most organizations have when they lack a single source of truth. Skip this if your environment is still mostly on-prem and static; the ROI tilts heavily toward teams managing cloud, containerized, or constantly changing infrastructure where visibility naturally fragments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Cyber Asset Management vs Axonius Software Assets for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit. Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management and Axonius Software Assets serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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