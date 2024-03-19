aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..

S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.