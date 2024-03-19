Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws_public_ips is a free external attack surface management tool. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing aws_public_ips vs Criminal IP Security Scanning Service for your external attack surface management needs.
aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws_public_ips is open-source with 642 GitHub stars. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws_public_ips and Criminal IP Security Scanning Service serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IP Address. Key differences: aws_public_ips is Free while Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is Commercial, aws_public_ips is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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