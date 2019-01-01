Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to audit their AWS account without vendor lock-in should start with AWS Security Toolbox; it bundles AWS's native tools,IAM Access Analyzer, Config, Security Hub,into a single container, eliminating the friction of stitching them together manually. The free pricing and 286 GitHub stars signal adoption by practitioners who've validated it works for baseline assessments and compliance checks. Skip it if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; AST is a point-in-time scanner, not a platform replacement.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Toolbox (AST) vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST): A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is open-source with 286 GitHub stars. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is Free while Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is Commercial, AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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