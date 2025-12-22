Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Agent is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Agent vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Agent differentiates with Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
AWS Security Agent is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Agent and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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