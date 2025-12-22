AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..

ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.