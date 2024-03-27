AWS Scout2

Security teams auditing AWS accounts on a budget should start with AWS Scout2 because it maps configuration findings directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions without licensing friction. The tool's API-driven approach identifies misconfigurations across IAM, S3, and networking in minutes, and at 1,700+ GitHub stars it has real production validation from teams who've forked and customized it. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Scout2 is a periodic assessment tool, not a runtime control platform.