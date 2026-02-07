1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by 1Security. AWS Scout2 is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft Defender noise will get the most from 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool because it correlates alerts directly to who actually has access and what sensitive data is at risk, turning raw signals into prioritized incidents that require action. The tool maps to GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, and its permission drift detection across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive catches the sharing misconfigurations that detection tools alone miss. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud and you need a CSPM that handles AWS and Azure equally; 1Security is Microsoft-native only.
Security teams auditing AWS accounts on a budget should start with AWS Scout2 because it maps configuration findings directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions without licensing friction. The tool's API-driven approach identifies misconfigurations across IAM, S3, and networking in minutes, and at 1,700+ GitHub stars it has real production validation from teams who've forked and customized it. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Scout2 is a periodic assessment tool, not a runtime control platform.
Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context.
AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool vs AWS Scout2 for your cloud security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool: Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified Alert Center combining Microsoft Defender signals and 1Security permission monitoring, Permission and sharing explorer showing who can access what via direct assignments, groups, and links, Sensitive data correlation linking alerts to sensitivity labels and regulated content..
AWS Scout2: AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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