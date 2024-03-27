AWS Scout2 is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS accounts on a budget should start with AWS Scout2 because it maps configuration findings directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions without licensing friction. The tool's API-driven approach identifies misconfigurations across IAM, S3, and networking in minutes, and at 1,700+ GitHub stars it has real production validation from teams who've forked and customized it. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Scout2 is a periodic assessment tool, not a runtime control platform.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Scout2 vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Scout2: AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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