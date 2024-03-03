Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-lint-iam-policies is a free cloud security posture management tool. Security Monkey is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.
Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.
A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.
Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.
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Common questions about comparing aws-lint-iam-policies vs Security Monkey for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-lint-iam-policies: A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation..
Security Monkey: Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-lint-iam-policies is open-source with 146 GitHub stars. Security Monkey is open-source with 4,362 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-lint-iam-policies and Security Monkey serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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