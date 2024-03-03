Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.

Security Monkey

Teams managing sprawling AWS or GCP estates who need to catch misconfigurations before they become incidents should start with Security Monkey; its policy-change alerting catches drift that point-in-time scanners miss, and the 4,362 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance for a free tool. The historical tracking piece matters here,you're not just seeing what's wrong now, you're seeing what changed and when, which cuts investigation time significantly. Skip this if your cloud footprint is mostly Azure or you need automated remediation; Security Monkey alerts well but doesn't fix, leaving your team to manually close every gap it finds.