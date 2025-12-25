Short answer

Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing security groups across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from AlgoSec Cloud Network Security because it actually finds and eliminates unused rules that bog down policy reviews, not just flag them. The platform runs 150+ network security checks and surfaces application discovery without agents, cutting through the noise that kills adoption on multi-cloud teams. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on cloud or still manages infrastructure through ticketing systems rather than policy code; the ROI disappears when governance discipline isn't already in place. Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.