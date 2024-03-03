Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-lint-iam-policies is a free cloud security posture management tool. rpCheckup is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.
AWS teams managing multi-account environments will get immediate value from rpCheckup for resource policy misconfiguration hunting, which most CSPM tools treat as a secondary concern. The tool's free pricing and 162 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among security practitioners who need fast, repeatable policy audits without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring and automated remediation; rpCheckup is a point-in-time scanner that works best as a one-time assessment or periodic spot-check in a larger posture program.
A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.
rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts.
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Common questions about comparing aws-lint-iam-policies vs rpCheckup for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-lint-iam-policies: A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation..
rpCheckup: rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-lint-iam-policies is open-source with 146 GitHub stars. rpCheckup is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-lint-iam-policies and rpCheckup serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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