Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-lint-iam-policies is a free cloud security posture management tool. Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.
Platform engineering teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale will get the most from Cloud Custodian because its YAML-based policy engine lets you write once and enforce across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, something most CSPM tools force you to configure separately. 5,794 GitHub stars and active community contributions mean you're inheriting battle-tested policies rather than starting from scratch. Not the right fit if you need point-and-click policy management or expect vendor support; Cloud Custodian demands engineering resources to deploy and maintain, and you're responsible for the policy logic.
A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.
Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time.
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Common questions about comparing aws-lint-iam-policies vs Cloud Custodian (c7n) for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-lint-iam-policies: A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation..
Cloud Custodian (c7n): Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-lint-iam-policies is open-source with 146 GitHub stars. Cloud Custodian (c7n) is open-source with 5,794 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-lint-iam-policies and Cloud Custodian (c7n) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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