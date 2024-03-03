aws-lint-iam-policies

Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.