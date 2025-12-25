Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Platform engineering teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale will get the most from Cloud Custodian because its YAML-based policy engine lets you write once and enforce across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, something most CSPM tools force you to configure separately. 5,794 GitHub stars and active community contributions mean you're inheriting battle-tested policies rather than starting from scratch. Not the right fit if you need point-and-click policy management or expect vendor support; Cloud Custodian demands engineering resources to deploy and maintain, and you're responsible for the policy logic.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs Cloud Custodian (c7n) for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
Cloud Custodian (c7n): Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. Cloud Custodian (c7n) is open-source with 5,794 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Cloud Custodian (c7n) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Custodian (c7n) is Free, Cloud Custodian (c7n) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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