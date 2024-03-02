AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples
Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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