AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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