AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples
Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) vs AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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