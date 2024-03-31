AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge
AWS teams investigating API-driven incidents will appreciate this framework because it lets you pivot directly from CloudTrail logs to forensic analysis without licensing another tool; the free pricing and 374 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who built it to solve their own problems. The EventBridge integration closes the notification gap that leaves most teams manually chasing alerts across Slack and email. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven incident response platform with playbook orchestration and case management; this is code-first and assumes you're comfortable with SQL queries and infrastructure-as-code.
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)
Security teams operating primarily in AWS who need fast containment without waiting for vendors will find AWS Incident Response Kit valuable; it's free, Python-based, and lets you automate isolation of compromised EC2 instances or revoke IAM credentials in seconds rather than minutes. The modular design means you only deploy what you need, and tight AWS API integration eliminates the translation layer other tools introduce. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud or heavily on-premises, or if your incident response process requires audit-trail compliance beyond what CloudTrail provides; AIRK prioritizes speed over forensic depth.
An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.
A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge vs AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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