AWS IAM Identity Center is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK
Infrastructure teams building on AWS with TypeScript or Node.js will get real value from AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK because it eliminates the manual work of writing least-privilege policies by hand, replacing guesswork with predefined constants tied directly to your infrastructure code. The 154 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this is genuinely used in production, not abandoned. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to CDK or still manages IAM through the console; the payoff only materializes when policy generation is baked into your deployment pipeline.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Identity Center vs AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK for your identity governance and administration needs.
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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