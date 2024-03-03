Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Commvault File Object and Archive is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl will get real value from Commvault File Object and Archive for its policy-driven ROT elimination and metadata-based search, which actually reduces archive storage costs instead of just moving the problem to cloud. The immutable storage architecture and granular audit trails address PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring separate compliance bolt-ons. Skip this if your priority is incident recovery speed; the product excels at data lifecycle automation and cost control, not fast restoration workflows.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Commvault File Object and Archive
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl will get real value from Commvault File Object and Archive for its policy-driven ROT elimination and metadata-based search, which actually reduces archive storage costs instead of just moving the problem to cloud. The immutable storage architecture and granular audit trails address PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring separate compliance bolt-ons. Skip this if your priority is incident recovery speed; the product excels at data lifecycle automation and cost control, not fast restoration workflows.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Commvault File Object and Archive for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Commvault File Object and Archive: Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Commvault File Object and Archive serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Commvault File Object and Archive is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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