Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl will get real value from Commvault File Object and Archive for its policy-driven ROT elimination and metadata-based search, which actually reduces archive storage costs instead of just moving the problem to cloud. The immutable storage architecture and granular audit trails address PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring separate compliance bolt-ons. Skip this if your priority is incident recovery speed; the product excels at data lifecycle automation and cost control, not fast restoration workflows.