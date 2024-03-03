Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending hybrid infrastructure against ransomware need Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery primarily for its cleanroom recovery and Cloud Rewind capabilities, which let you restore applications from known-good snapshots without touching production systems. FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated tenant isolation make this the obvious choice for regulated industries handling sensitive data. The air-gapped storage architecture covers the recovery side of NIST RC.RP thoroughly, though the platform prioritizes restoration speed over the continuous anomaly detection that would strengthen your upstream detection posture; pair this with a dedicated detection tool if your environment lacks mature EDR.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery: Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup and recovery for Active Directory and Entra ID, Air gap storage with isolated cloud storage targets, Automated proactive cyber recovery across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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