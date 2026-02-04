Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery: Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup and recovery for Active Directory and Entra ID, Air gap storage with isolated cloud storage targets, Automated proactive cyber recovery across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.