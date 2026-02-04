Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending hybrid infrastructure against ransomware need Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery primarily for its cleanroom recovery and Cloud Rewind capabilities, which let you restore applications from known-good snapshots without touching production systems. FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated tenant isolation make this the obvious choice for regulated industries handling sensitive data. The air-gapped storage architecture covers the recovery side of NIST RC.RP thoroughly, though the platform prioritizes restoration speed over the continuous anomaly detection that would strengthen your upstream detection posture; pair this with a dedicated detection tool if your environment lacks mature EDR.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery: Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated backup and recovery for Active Directory and Entra ID, Air gap storage with isolated cloud storage targets, Automated proactive cyber recovery across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery differentiates with Automated backup and recovery for Active Directory and Entra ID, Air gap storage with isolated cloud storage targets, Automated proactive cyber recovery across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Azure Blob, Azure Files, Azure DevOps and 14 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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