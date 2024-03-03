Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity NetBackup Appliances is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ransomware risk at scale need Cohesity NetBackup Appliances because the Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) actually isolates backups from the production network instead of just claiming to. Support for 800+ workloads means you're not swapping backup vendors when you adopt Kubernetes or migrate workloads, and the multi-layer security architecture addresses both PR.DS and PR.IR under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your primary concern is point-in-time granularity for databases; Cohesity prioritizes recoverability and ransomware resilience over transaction-level recovery windows.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity NetBackup Appliances for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity NetBackup Appliances: Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Multi-layer security architecture for cyber attack protection, Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) deployment, Support for 800+ workloads..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity NetBackup Appliances serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity NetBackup Appliances is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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