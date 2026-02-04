Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity NetBackup Appliances is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ransomware risk at scale need Cohesity NetBackup Appliances because the Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) actually isolates backups from the production network instead of just claiming to. Support for 800+ workloads means you're not swapping backup vendors when you adopt Kubernetes or migrate workloads, and the multi-layer security architecture addresses both PR.DS and PR.IR under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your primary concern is point-in-time granularity for databases; Cohesity prioritizes recoverability and ransomware resilience over transaction-level recovery windows.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Cohesity NetBackup Appliances for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Cohesity NetBackup Appliances: Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Multi-layer security architecture for cyber attack protection, Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) deployment, Support for 800+ workloads..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Cohesity NetBackup Appliances differentiates with Multi-layer security architecture for cyber attack protection, Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) deployment, Support for 800+ workloads.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity NetBackup Appliances is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Cohesity NetBackup Appliances serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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