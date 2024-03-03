Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity FortKnox is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams facing ransomware threats need FortKnox because its air-gapped virtual vault makes encrypted backups genuinely unreachable during active attacks, not just theoretically so. The immutable snapshots with retention locks address NIST PR.DS and RC.RP functions that most backup tools treat as afterthoughts, while integrated threat scanning before restore prevents you from recovering compromised data. Skip this if your organization can tolerate a longer recovery window; the isolation model trades some restore speed for the certainty that your backup tier stays isolated even when production infrastructure is already encrypted.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity FortKnox for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity FortKnox serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity FortKnox is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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