AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.

Stacklet Autonomous Governance

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get real value from Stacklet Autonomous Governance because it actually remediates misconfigurations at scale instead of just flagging them, which cuts both compliance work and cloud waste simultaneously. The platform's governance-as-code approach and integration with Cloud Custodian mean policy changes propagate consistently across your infrastructure without manual ticket triage. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to define policies upfront or if you're primarily concerned with detection over remediation; Stacklet assumes you want to enforce controls automatically, not just monitor violations.