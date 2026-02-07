1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by 1Security. AWS Config is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft Defender noise will get the most from 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool because it correlates alerts directly to who actually has access and what sensitive data is at risk, turning raw signals into prioritized incidents that require action. The tool maps to GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, and its permission drift detection across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive catches the sharing misconfigurations that detection tools alone miss. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud and you need a CSPM that handles AWS and Azure equally; 1Security is Microsoft-native only.
AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.
Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool vs AWS Config for your cloud security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool: Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified Alert Center combining Microsoft Defender signals and 1Security permission monitoring, Permission and sharing explorer showing who can access what via direct assignments, groups, and links, Sensitive data correlation linking alerts to sensitivity labels and regulated content..
AWS Config: Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox