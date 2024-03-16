AWS Config is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config vs AWS Security Architectures for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config: Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources..
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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