AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.

AWS Security Architectures

Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.