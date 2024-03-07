AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..

CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.