Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config Rules Repository vs CloudSploit by Aqua for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Config Rules Repository is open-source with 1,714 GitHub stars. CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Config Rules Repository and CloudSploit by Aqua serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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