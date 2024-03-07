AWS CloudTrail is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams that need immutable audit logs for compliance and incident response should start with CloudTrail; it's free, ships with AWS, and captures every API call across your account, making it the baseline that most security programs build on. The service is SOC 2 Type II certified and satisfies most regulatory audit requirements without additional tooling. Skip CloudTrail if you're looking for behavioral threat detection or real-time alerting on suspicious activity; it's a log collection engine, not an analytics platform, so you'll need a SIEM or security data lake downstream to actually find the signal in the noise.
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudTrail vs AWS Log for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS CloudTrail: Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments..
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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