AWS Cloud Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Cloud Security vs AWS Security Architectures for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Cloud Security: AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS..
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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