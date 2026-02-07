1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by 1Security. AWS Cloud Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft Defender noise will get the most from 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool because it correlates alerts directly to who actually has access and what sensitive data is at risk, turning raw signals into prioritized incidents that require action. The tool maps to GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, and its permission drift detection across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive catches the sharing misconfigurations that detection tools alone miss. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud and you need a CSPM that handles AWS and Azure equally; 1Security is Microsoft-native only.
Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.
Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool vs AWS Cloud Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool: Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified Alert Center combining Microsoft Defender signals and 1Security permission monitoring, Permission and sharing explorer showing who can access what via direct assignments, groups, and links, Sensitive data correlation linking alerts to sensitivity labels and regulated content..
AWS Cloud Security: AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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