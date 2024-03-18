Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.

AWS Log

Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.