AWS Cloud Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Cloud Security vs AWS Log for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Cloud Security: AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS..
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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