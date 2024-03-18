AWS Cloud Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Cloud Security vs AWS Config Rules Repository for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Cloud Security: AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS..
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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