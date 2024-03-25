Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.

Vanta Automated Compliance

Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in manual audit prep will see immediate ROI from Vanta Automated Compliance; the 1,200+ hourly automated tests eliminate the spreadsheet-and-email audit cycle that burns weeks of your time. The platform maps controls across 35+ frameworks simultaneously, meaning you're not recertifying the same control five different ways for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The real weakness is governance depth: Vanta excels at evidence collection and control automation (GV.PO) but leaves the upstream strategy work (GV.RM, GV.OC) to you, so it's not a substitute for actually knowing why you're complying in the first place. Skip this if your audit schedule is still 18 months out or if you need deeper risk quantification beyond "control pass/fail.