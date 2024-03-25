Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Vanta Automated Compliance is a commercial compliance management tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in manual audit prep will see immediate ROI from Vanta Automated Compliance; the 1,200+ hourly automated tests eliminate the spreadsheet-and-email audit cycle that burns weeks of your time. The platform maps controls across 35+ frameworks simultaneously, meaning you're not recertifying the same control five different ways for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The real weakness is governance depth: Vanta excels at evidence collection and control automation (GV.PO) but leaves the upstream strategy work (GV.RM, GV.OC) to you, so it's not a substitute for actually knowing why you're complying in the first place. Skip this if your audit schedule is still 18 months out or if you need deeper risk quantification beyond "control pass/fail.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA
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Common questions about comparing AWS Audit Manager vs Vanta Automated Compliance for your compliance management needs.
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
Vanta Automated Compliance: Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Support for 35+ security and privacy frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, 1,200+ automated hourly compliance tests, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Audit Manager is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Vanta Automated Compliance is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Audit Manager and Vanta Automated Compliance serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both are Compliance Management tools, both cover Security Audit. Key differences: AWS Audit Manager is Free while Vanta Automated Compliance is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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