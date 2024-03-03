Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Assume Role Helper is a free privileged access management tool. Axiom Security Break Glass Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Axiom Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps engineers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Assume Role Helper valuable for reducing credential management friction without adding another IAM tool to their stack. The free, open-source approach (41 GitHub stars) eliminates manual credentials file editing, which directly cuts the most common source of exposed keys in CLI workflows. Skip this if you need centralized audit logging or cross-platform credential vaulting; this is a local efficiency play, not an access governance platform.
Axiom Security Break Glass Access
Teams managing on-call rotations across multiple incident response channels should use Axiom Security Break Glass Access for its tight integration with PagerDuty and OpsGenie, eliminating the friction between who's supposed to have access and who actually activates it. The tool's synchronization with live on-call schedules means you're not manually updating break glass rosters after every rotation change, and automatic access revocation after incidents closes a common gap where temporary elevated access becomes permanent. Skip this if your organization runs break glass workflows disconnected from on-call systems or needs deep integration with Slack/Teams incident channels; Axiom is built for teams that already live in PagerDuty.
A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.
Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Assume Role Helper vs Axiom Security Break Glass Access for your privileged access management needs.
AWS Assume Role Helper: A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications..
Axiom Security Break Glass Access: Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include On-call schedule synchronization and rotation awareness, One-click activation of pre-defined emergency access roles, Automatic notification to security teams upon access activation..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Assume Role Helper and Axiom Security Break Glass Access serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Key differences: AWS Assume Role Helper is Free while Axiom Security Break Glass Access is Commercial, AWS Assume Role Helper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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