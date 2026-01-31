Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Axiom Security Break Glass Access: Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include On-call schedule synchronization and rotation awareness, One-click activation of pre-defined emergency access roles, Automatic notification to security teams upon access activation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.