Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..

Transmosis Cyber Security Analyst Training: Paid on-the-job cyber security analyst training with certifications. built by Transmosis. Core capabilities include 9-month paid on-the-job training program, CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and Tech+ certification preparation, 400 hours of Security Operations Center work experience..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.