Transmosis Cyber Security Analyst Training Description

Transmosis Cyber Security Analyst Training is a 9-month paid on-the-job training program designed to prepare individuals for cybersecurity analyst roles. The program requires no prior experience and operates on a part-time schedule of approximately 20 hours per week over 6 months of active training. The program is structured in three phases. Phase 1 focuses on foundational cybersecurity concepts including network security, threat detection, access control, and risk assessment, culminating in CompTIA Security+ certification. Phase 2 provides advanced threat analysis and Security Operations Center (SOC) training through hands-on experience at eSure.AI, a cybersecurity startup. Students work alongside senior SOC analysts in a live customer environment, learning to detect, investigate, and respond to security alerts using AI-driven endpoint security platforms. This phase includes 200 hours of SOC shadowing and mentorship, and prepares students for CompTIA CySA+ and Deep Instinct Cybersecurity Engineer (DICE) certifications. The program includes 400 hours of Security Operations Center work experience, training on AI and machine-learning endpoint security technologies, instructor-led virtual training with cloud-based cyber range labs, one-on-one mentoring with senior analysts, and job placement assistance. Students learn SIEM data analysis, vulnerability management, incident response frameworks, malware analysis, forensics, log analysis, packet analysis, and web application security. Graduates are prepared for roles including SOC Analyst, Information Security Analyst, Network Security Administrator, Security Engineer, and related cybersecurity positions.